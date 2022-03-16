Nielsen, Investors Ink $73M Deal In Suit Tied To EU Data Rule

By Sarah Jarvis (March 16, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Investors in a proposed class action against Nielsen Holdings PLC have moved for approval of a $73 million deal to end their claims the company made false statements about its business and the potential effects of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. The investors, led by the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, filed a memorandum Tuesday in New York federal court in support of their motion for preliminary approval of a class action settlement. They said the deal with the data analytics company is "fair, reasonable, adequate and in the best interests of the settlement class." The investors noted...

