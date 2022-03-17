FBI Agent Admits 'Varsity Blues' Cooperator Was 'Con Man'

By Brian Dowling (March 17, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- An FBI agent acknowledged to a Boston federal jury Thursday that the central cooperator in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme was a "con man," as lawyers for a former University of Southern California coach sought to show their client was more victim than co-conspirator. The testimony from FBI Special Agent Keith Brown came on the sixth day of trial for former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic, who is accused of taking bribes through scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer in exchange for passing off wealthy children as recruited athletes. Vavic's attorney Koren L. Bell of Larson LLP asked Brown if...

