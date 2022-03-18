DQ, Sanctions Bids In Bob Dylan Sex Abuse Case Fall Flat

By Stewart Bishop (March 18, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday put the kibosh on dueling disqualification and sanctions bids stemming from a suit claiming that legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan groomed and sexually abused a teenage girl in 1965, calling them premature and inadequately supported. The case was brought by a woman identified in court papers only as J.C., who contends that Dylan — who was born Robert Allen Zimmerman — befriended her over the course of several weeks in the spring of 1965, just after she had turned 12, plied her with drugs and alcohol and sexually assaulted her multiple times, occasionally in his...

