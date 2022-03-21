Real Estate Rumors: Norland, KABR Group, Pulte Homes

By Andrew McIntyre (March 21, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts real estate firm Norland has purchased a South Florida apartment complex for $138.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit complex in Jupiter, and the sellers are two entities managed by investor Maurice Mann, according to the report. Private equity shop KABR Group has picked up a Bayonne, New Jersey, apartment building for $49.6 million, The Real Deal reported Monday. The deal is for a 138-unit building at 19 E. 19th St., and the seller is a venture of Ingerman Group and Verde Capital, according to the report. Atlanta-based Pulte...

