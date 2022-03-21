Broadcaster Seeks More Damages Over Botched FCC Filing

By Christopher Cole (March 21, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area broadcaster has urged a D.C. federal judge to order a new trial against a former Foster Garvey PC lawyer blamed for botching its federal license application, saying a jury's $455,000 damages award was far from adequate. The Atlanta Channel Inc. filed a motion Saturday hoping to obtain a tougher judgment against Henry A. Solomon for negligently refiling a license renewal form in 1999 with the Federal Communications Commission. A federal jury last month found in ACI's favor and awarded $455,000 — the value it assessed for ACI's former license — plus $65,000 in attorney fees. But in its recent...

