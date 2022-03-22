Ex-Atlanta Exec Says Feds Can't Prove Bribery In $17M Case

By Rosie Manins (March 22, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors searched millions of documents from Atlanta City Hall but couldn't find any incriminating evidence against a former city executive accused of orchestrating a $17 million cash-for-contracts scheme, her lawyer told jurors in trial closings Tuesday. Defense counsel for Mitzi Bickers, 55, said the government subpoenaed two million documents from the city in its sweeping probe into corruption under former Mayor Kasim Reed's administration but failed to present anything that proved Bickers had demanded or solicited bribes from contractors in exchange for getting them valuable work. If FBI agents, with the "greatest investigative powers on the earth," had found a...

