Jury Acquits Ex-Boeing Pilot In 737 Max Trial

By Katie Buehler (March 23, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Wednesday found The Boeing Co.'s former chief technical pilot not guilty of misleading safety regulators and airlines about the level of training required for pilots of the 737 Max. After about an hour and half of deliberation, a Fort Worth, Texas, jury acquitted Mark A. Forkner of four counts of wire fraud. Forkner bowed his head and began to cry as the jury verdict was read. After the jury was excused from the courtroom, he hugged everyone on his legal team. In a statement to the press, Jeff Kearney of Kearney Law Firm applauded the jury...

