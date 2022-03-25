3M Slapped With $50M Verdict After Latest Faulty Earplug Trial

By Hailey Konnath (March 25, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury on Friday awarded $50 million to a service member claiming he suffered hearing loss as a result of faulty earplugs made by 3M, the latest verdict in sprawling multidistrict litigation against the company, according to a statement from the plaintiff's attorneys. The jury reached its verdict against 3M on the 10th day of a trial that kicked off March 16, according to the case docket. It's the 12th bellwether trial and the second-largest verdict so far in the MDL, which includes more than 280,000 service members and others alleging hearing damage as a result of using 3M's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS