Lennar To Pay $6.3M To Exit San Francisco Toxic Property Suit

By Morgan Conley (March 29, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Lennar Corp. and several affiliated companies will pay $6.3 million to end claims that they built and sold residences at the site of an old naval shipyard in south San Francisco despite knowing the area had not been adequately remediated, under a deal approved Monday by a California federal judge. U.S. District Judge James Donato on Monday gave his blessing to a deal under which Lennar Corp., several of its subsidiaries and its affiliate Five Point Holdings Inc. will pay $6.3 million to hundreds of current and former homeowners who purchased property at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard site. The deal...

