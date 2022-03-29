Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lennar To Pay $6.3M To Exit San Francisco Toxic Property Suit

By Morgan Conley (March 29, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Lennar Corp. and several affiliated companies will pay $6.3 million to end claims that they built and sold residences at the site of an old naval shipyard in south San Francisco despite knowing the area had not been adequately remediated, under a deal approved Monday by a California federal judge.

U.S. District Judge James Donato on Monday gave his blessing to a deal under which Lennar Corp., several of its subsidiaries and its affiliate Five Point Holdings Inc. will pay $6.3 million to hundreds of current and former homeowners who purchased property at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard site. The deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!