Mexican Workers Claim Auto Parts Co. 'Cheated' Visa System

By Clark Mindock (March 29, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Mexican nationals brought into the U.S. on immigrant visas claim in a proposed class action that an Alabama auto parts manufacturer used their foreign status to underpay them for long work hours. Jaime Obregon Acosta, a worker from Mexico brought into the U.S. on a temporary visa, launched the racketeering claims Sunday in Georgia federal court, alleging that auto parts manufacturer SMART Alabama LLC and Georgia-based recruiting firm AGWM United LLC brought in Mexican workers by claiming they were engineers, only to have them working on manufacturing lines. Obregon claimed that the set-up violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS