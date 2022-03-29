Real Estate Rumors: Valley National, Paceline, Fogel Capital

By Andrew McIntyre (March 29, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Valley National Bank has loaned $40 million to Warren Henry Automotive Group for a project to expand a South Florida Land Rover dealership, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The loan is for 16750 S. Dixie Highway, where Warren Henry is planning to tear down an existing building and build a new 57,889-square-foot dealership, according to the report. Paceline Equity Partners has picked up a Boston Marriott hotel for $88 million, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The deal is for Marriott Boston Quincy, a 464-room hotel that includes a restaurant, and the seller is BlackPearl Capital, according to the report....

