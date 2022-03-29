Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Atty, Judge Rip Prosecutor For 'Bullying' Court

By Brian Dowling (March 29, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing the second "Varsity Blues" trial admonished a prosecutor Tuesday and agreed with a defense attorney's assessment that the prosecutor was "bullying" the court into allowing certain testimony against a former University of Southern California water polo coach.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, back on the bench after a near weeklong hiatus due to her positive COVID-19 test, repeatedly sparred with Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen E. Frank out of earshot of the jury as the government sought to bolster its charges that Jovan Vavic passed off the children of wealthy donors as recruited USC athletes.

Frank drew the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!