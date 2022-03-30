Real Estate Rumors: LXP Industrial, Peloton, Marsh

By Andrew McIntyre (March 30, 2022, 12:54 PM EDT) -- LXP Industrial Trust has picked up two Kentucky buildings for $72 million, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported Wednesday. The deal is for 200 and 300 Richard Knock Way, the latter of which is leased to logistics company Saddle Creek Corp. and has 544,320-square feet, and the seller is a venture of Stonemont Financial Group and developer US Capital Development, according to the report. Peloton and Lyft are each paying nearly $95 a square foot for their spaces at 441 Ninth Ave. in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The companies respectively lease 336,000 and 100,000 square feet at the tower that's owned...

