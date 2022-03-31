Wall Street Giants Beat Treasury Auction Rigging MDL, Again

By Lauren Berg (March 31, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that a group of investors still hasn't presented direct evidence that Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs & Co. and Credit Suisse allegedly conspired to manipulate the multitrillion-dollar market for securities issued by the U.S. Treasury Department. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, in a 74-page order, again tossed the investors' sprawling antitrust litigation — this time for good — saying they still haven't shown direct evidence of a conspiracy by the banks to rig auctions for Treasury bonds and other securities and to reduce competition in a secondary market for those securities. The investors'...

