Maxwell Can't Have New Trafficking Trial, Judge Says

By Lauren Berg (April 1, 2022, 11:37 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell can't overturn her sex-trafficking conviction after a juror revealed post-verdict that he had been the victim of sexual abuse as a child, a New York federal judge ruled Friday, saying she wouldn't have struck the juror even if he had accurately answered the voir dire questionnaire. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan ruled Friday that Ghislaine Maxwell could not overturn her conviction for sex trafficking after a juror revealed a history of sex abuse after the trial ended. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan — who was recently confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals...

