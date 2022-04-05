Kansas Urges 10th Circ. To Take Wyandotte Land Out Of Trust

By Caleb Symons (April 5, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- State and local officials in Kansas, along with two Native American tribes, continue to say the federal government unlawfully acquired land for a Wyandotte Nation casino as they press the Tenth Circuit to overturn that 2020 property deal. In a brief last week, Kansas and the other appellants said the U.S. Department of the Interior had failed to refute their claim that Interior violated its own policy under Public Law 602 by acquiring land in Park City, Kansas, for the Wyandotte. The new filing says a response from the DOI and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in February "provides no...

