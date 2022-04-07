Republic Of Congo Says Suit Over NY Condo Must Be Tossed

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 7, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Republic of Congo and a condo-buying LLC urged a New York federal court to toss litigation filed by a former government contractor that says it is owed nearly $1 billion, claiming that it has sovereign immunity and that the American court lacks jurisdiction over the case. In motions filed Monday, the country and Ecree LLC argued that the court should dismiss the allegations against them by construction firm Commissions Import Export SA — also known as Commisimpex — because the suit is "misguided and largely contrived" with flawed legal theory. The country also has immunity, and the court lacks jurisdiction,...

