2nd 'Varsity Blues' Trial Nears Finish Line As Defense Rests

By Chris Villani (April 5, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The second "Varsity Blues" trial will soon be in a Boston jury's hands after a former University of Southern California water polo coach rested his defense case Tuesday morning by seeking to show the school's admission process was corrupt by design. Jovan Vavic is accused of accepting bribes as part of the sweeping scandal in return for passing off undeserving wealthy children as recruited athletes. The parties are set to give their closing arguments Thursday morning. Vavic's lawyers on Tuesday finished their defense, which spanned parts of just two trial days, with a summary witness who read a number of emails...

