'We Build The Wall' Suspect Wants Mafia Claim Out Of Trial

By Rachel Scharf (April 11, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Colorado man charged with laundering stolen cash from Steve Bannon's "We Build the Wall" campaign asked a Manhattan federal judge to block prosecutors from suggesting at his upcoming trial that he made a threatening statement about mafia violence against a government cooperator. Timothy Shea is scheduled to go to trial on May 16 for his alleged role in the scheme to defraud donors to a nonprofit intended to build then-President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall. Shea is the last remaining defendant in the criminal probe, following Bannon's presidential pardon and plea deals with purported co-conspirators Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS