GE Shareholders Win Class Cert. In Stock Fraud Suit

By Katryna Perera (April 12, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted class certification to a group of General Electric stockholders who allege the industrial giant's stock price plummeted after it was revealed that the company fraudulently concealed cash flow problems. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, who also allowed the plaintiffs to file a sixth amended complaint, said Monday that the shareholders have demonstrated "good cause" to replead one of their claims that was previously dismissed twice by the court. Lead plaintiff Sjunde AP-Fonden or AP7 — a Swedish pension fund — and fellow investor Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund had asked the court to certify a...

