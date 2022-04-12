Elon Musk Hid Twitter Buy And Saved $143M, Investor Says

By Dave Simpson (April 12, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Before Elon Musk caused Twitter's stock price to soar by announcing that he'd bought up 9.1% of its shares, he quietly acquired more than 5% of the social media giant, a move that should have been reported — and one that saved Musk $143 million, a Twitter investor alleged Tuesday. Marc Bain Rasella alleged in a New York federal court putative class action Tuesday that the Tesla Inc. owner amassed more than 5% of Twitter Inc. — a threshold that requires reporting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 10 days — on March 14 but did not report anything...

