Ex-Atty Cops To GM Scam After Feds Warn Of ID Theft Count

By Pete Brush (April 14, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A former California lawyer on Thursday admitted faking a $16.5 million General Motors injury settlement, copping to a conspiracy charge three days after Manhattan federal prosecutors said he would face an added aggravated identity theft count if he stood trial. Defendant Christopher Hammatt, 52, pled guilty to a count of wire fraud conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, who set a July 26 sentencing date. Hammatt used the fake settlement in 2017 to squeeze a $75,000 loan out of a litigation settlement funding company and got $30,000 of that money advanced to him and his wife, Susan, via wire...

