Developer Loses $500M Virus Coverage Appeal At 4th Circ.

By Eli Flesch (April 14, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A sports and entertainment real estate developer lost its $500 million appeal for coverage of its pandemic losses when a Fourth Circuit panel ruled Thursday that the developer failed to show any material destruction or harm to its properties. The panel's three-page ruling cited the circuit court's March ruling against a West Virginia-based wine and art venue, the first pandemic coverage suit to be decided by the Fourth Circuit. Thursday's decision is a loss for The Cordish Cos., which argued that a district court judge made improper factual rulings in an August decision. David Cordish, chairman and CEO of The Cordish...

