IP Forecast: NetScout To Wrestle With Patent Biz In Texas

By Andrew Karpan (April 14, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts software business NetScout Systems is set to be the first tech company to fight infringement claims lodged by patent-holding company Longhorn HD in front of a federal jury next week in Marshall, Texas. Jury selection in the latest patent trial in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap kicks off on Monday and it will see NetScout face allegations that three of its software products — Arbor Edge Defense, Arbor Cloud and Threat Mitigation System brands — rip off claims in a cybersecurity patent that dates to paperwork a software developer named Christopher Day filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark...

