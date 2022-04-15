Virus Coverage Outcomes 'Don't Bode Well' For Policyholders

By Shawn Rice (April 15, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Two recent court decisions out of the mid-Atlantic region "don't bode well" for policyholders, according to an attorney for insurers, as the Virginia Supreme Court refused to hear a hotel management company's virus coverage loss case and the Fourth Circuit again held that pandemic-related losses aren't covered by insurance policies. Two court decisions on COVID-19 loss coverage that went against the policyholders "don't bode well" for policyholders in general who are trying to get coverage, according to an attorney for insurers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) The insurance industry had cause to celebrate as Virginia's high court refused on Thursday to review a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS