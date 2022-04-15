CBS Inks $14.7M Deal To End Investors' #MeToo Class Action

By Dave Simpson (April 15, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- CBS Corp. has agreed to pay $14.7 million to end a putative investor class action claiming revelations about former CEO Les Moonves' alleged sexual misconduct tanked the broadcasting giant's shares, according to a bid for preliminary approval of the deal in New York federal court Friday. Investors argued that the deal is a "very good" one given that it represents between 7% and 9% of their estimated reasonably recoverable damages. "Lead plaintiff's percentage recovery is even higher under defendants' view of damages, which would limit any potential recovery to losses incurred on July 27, 2018, only," the investors said. "This is...

