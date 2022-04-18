Fatburger Investors Claim Fraud Inquiry Tanked Stock Price

By Joyce Hanson (April 18, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Restaurant chain Fatburger's parent company and CEO Andy Wiederhorn have been hit with an investor suit in California federal court, claiming the value of Fat Brands Inc.'s stock plummeted after news of a federal fraud probe into the top boss's business dealings went public. Fat Brands, Wiederhorn and several other company executives are accused in the proposed securities class action of illegally signing off on misleading quarterly and annual reports since 2017. The suit filed Friday said they falsely touted the accuracy of the Beverly Hills-based company's financial data and failed to disclose material changes affecting the company. The suit said the company,...

