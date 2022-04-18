Home Depot ERISA Class Members Seek Judge's Recusal

By Emily Sides (April 18, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Current and former employees accusing The Home Depot Inc. of mismanaging their retirement savings have asked a Georgia federal judge to recuse himself from the $140 million class action based on the judge's involvement with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has supported Home Depot in the action. Lead plaintiffs Jaime H. Pizarro and six others in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action asked U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg on Friday to recuse himself from presiding over the suit, arguing that the judge's past position on the Chamber's technology litigation committee creates the appearance of bias. Judge Grimberg...

