Ex-Indiana Racetrack GC Cops To Hiding Political Payments

By Rachel Scharf (April 18, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel for an Indiana racetrack operator admitted Monday that the company's 2016 tax return concealed illegal corporate contributions to a local Republican committee, entering a guilty plea on what was supposed to be the first day of jury selection. John Keeler, 72, had been scheduled for a criminal trial in Indiana federal court over political payments he allegedly siphoned out of New Centaur LLC, the erstwhile operator of two Indiana racetracks purchased by Caesars Entertainment in 2017. Instead, Keeler pled guilty before U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II to one count of causing the filing of a false...

