'Varsity Blues' Parents Should Appeal From Prison, Feds Say

By Chris Villani (April 18, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A private equity executive and former casino boss convicted in the first trial of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions cases should not be allowed to remain free while they appeal, federal prosecutors said Monday. The government argued that a mere difference of opinion between the various judges overseeing the sprawling case is not enough to let hedge fund founder John Wilson and former Wynn Resorts and MGM executive Gamal Abdelaziz delay their prison sentences as they make their pitches to the First Circuit. The two parents outlined many of their appellate arguments in their March bail motion, including citing the split...

