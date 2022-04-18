Wawa Says Mastercard Wrongly Took $10.7M In Penalties

By Hailey Konnath (April 18, 2022, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Convenience store chain Wawa Inc. on Monday accused Mastercard of hitting its bank with an "unlawful and invalid" $10.7 million penalty in the wake of a purported data security incident, a penalty that made its way down the chain to Wawa, according to a suit filed in New York federal court. Wawa said that Mastercard slapped a "purported incident-related penalty" on Bank of America NA in violation of Mastercard's agreement with Bank of America as well as the laws governing the contract. Bank of America has since assigned its claims against Mastercard to Wawa, per the complaint. Wawa said it's looking...

