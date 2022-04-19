Big Banks Say VP's Letter Backs Bid To Narrow VRDO Case

By Jon Hill (April 19, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Big banks sued for allegedly inflating interest rates on debt securities known as variable rate demand obligations said Monday that they've gotten hold of old records from Vice President Kamala Harris' time as California attorney general that vindicate part of their pending bid to dismiss certain claims against them. The banks, which include Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and an array of other major financial institutions, flagged the "just-obtained records" in a letter to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, who is overseeing the consolidated antitrust class action against them in New York federal court. The records consist primarily of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS