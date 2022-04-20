BREAKING: Endo Wins Reversal Of Opioid Default, Judge DQ'd

By Jeff Overley (April 20, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court on Wednesday erased a trial judge's stunning decision finding Endo Pharmaceuticals liable for opioid abuse because of discovery misconduct, calling the sanction faulty because of pending efforts to disqualify the judge for bias against the drugmaker. In a seven-page opinion, the Tennessee Court of Appeals vacated the default judgment against Endo after finding that Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Lee Young appeared "antagonistic to the interests of those in the pharmaceutical industry" when — in Facebook posts and an interview with Law360 — he discussed opioid litigation. "To promote confidence in our judiciary, we conclude that the trial judge erred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS