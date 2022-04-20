Endo Wins Reversal Of Opioid Default And Judge Is DQ'd

By Jeff Overley (April 20, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court on Wednesday erased a trial judge's decision finding Endo Pharmaceuticals liable for opioid abuse because of discovery misconduct and disqualified the judge, saying he improperly approved the stunning sanction amid pending charges of bias against the drugmaker. In a seven-page opinion, a three-judge Tennessee Court of Appeals panel vacated the default judgment against Endo after finding that Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Lee Young appeared "antagonistic to the interests of those in the pharmaceutical industry" when he discussed opioid litigation in Facebook posts and an interview with Law360. The Tennessee Court of Appeals vacated a decision finding Endo...

