Ex-Olympic Skater In Plea Talks Over COVID-19 Fraud Charge

By Ivan Moreno (April 21, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A Slovenian former Olympic figure skater charged with defrauding a federal COVID-19 relief loan program is in plea discussions with prosecutors, according to a Wednesday court filing in Manhattan. In the letter, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein for a two-week pause under the Speedy Trial Act until a May 4 conference to "allow the parties to continue to discuss possible pretrial dispositions" in the case of Luka Klasinc, who competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics. "We're engaging in plea discussions as we do in every case," Klasinc's attorney, Jeffery Lichtman, said in an email Thursday. "That shouldn't be...

