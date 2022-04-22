$142M Award In Chinese Restaurant Fight Gets Initial OK

By Joyce Hanson (April 22, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge has recommended enforcing $142 million of arbitral awards against a former Chinese restaurant mogul accused of lying about the financial success of her restaurant chain and trying to hide assets, saying her arguments have no merit. Magistrate Judge Jennifer E. Willis on Wednesday submitted her report and recommendation to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, advising that La Dolce Vita Fine Dining Co.'s arbitral award petition against South Beauty restaurant chain founder Zhang Lan should be confirmed and judgment entered in favor of the petitioner, a Cayman Islands restaurant acquisition unit of private equity firm...

