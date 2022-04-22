Satellite Co. Investors Say $1.3B Award Must Be Enforced

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 22, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a ruling enforcing a nearly $1.3 billion arbitral award against the Indian state-owned Antrix Corp., accusing India and Antrix of launching a decadelong campaign of harassment and obstruction in an attempt to avoid payment. In a brief filed Thursday, the Mauritius-based shareholders of Devas called on the appellate court to rule in its favor by confirming a lower district court's affirmation of an 2015 arbitration award that, through interest, has now grown to over a billion dollars. The district court in Washington, Devas said, was correct in finding Antrix...

