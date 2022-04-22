Architect Tells Jury Tribal Bribery Case Has 'Fatal Hole'

By Brian Dowling (April 22, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- An architect accused of bribing the chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe with $54,000 and luxury gifts to protect his firm's multimillion-dollar casino contract told a Boston federal jury Friday the government's theory of a criminal qui pro quo has a "fatal hole." Opening arguments in the government's bribery and extortion case against architect David DeQuattro and former Mashpee Wampanoag Chairman Cedric Cromwell set the stage for a multiweek trial after the pandemic delayed an initial September 2021 date. DeQuattro's attorney Martin G. Weinberg told the jury the government's case rests upon "the quicksand of prosecution's conjecture" about why the architect gave Cromwell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS