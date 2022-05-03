Defense Takeaways From NY Uber Arbitration Fees Ruling

By William Farley, Martin Durkin and Mark Melodia (May 3, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court recently issued the latest significant ruling in the mass arbitration space, a litigation trend that has been gaining notoriety. In mass arbitration, plaintiffs firms attempt to use companies' arbitration provisions as an offensive weapon against them by gathering thousands of low-dollar-value consumer claims and asserting them in individual arbitrations. Because the company is on the hook for the majority of administrative fees often exceeding $1,000 under the standard consumer arbitration rules of some of the major arbitration administrators — such as the American Arbitration Association — merely paying these fees is extremely expensive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS