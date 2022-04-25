Flawed 'Varsity Blues' Theory Skewed Trial, 1st Circ. Told

By Chris Villani (April 25, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A pair of fathers convicted in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case made their opening salvos to the First Circuit on Monday, telling the appellate court that their trial was tainted by flawed legal theories and a judge who excluded their evidence. Private equity executive John Wilson and former casino magnate Gamal Abdelaziz argued in separately filed briefs that they were victimized by the "con man" who orchestrated the college admissions scheme, William "Rick" Singer. The pair also said their defense was gutted by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, who allowed prosecutors to pile on their proof while not allowing...

