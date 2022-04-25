Shkreli Poses 'Serious Risk' Without Pharma Ban, Judge Says

By Ivan Moreno (April 25, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied Martin Shkreli's request to lift his lifetime ban from participating in the pharmaceutical industry while he appeals it, saying Monday that "there is a serious risk" he will reengage in anti-competitive conduct that will harm patients. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said Shkreli has not shown he'll suffer irreparable harm without a stay in the Federal Trade Commission case. "He does not even address the myriad reasons given in the opinion in support of the lifetime ban defined in the Injunction, including his failure at trial to express a clear desire to return [to] the...

