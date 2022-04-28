9/11 Judge Tosses 'Duplicative' Suit Over Split Of $3.5B Fund

By Daniel Wilson (April 28, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 terror attacks has dismissed a related suit filed by several plaintiffs seeking to enforce an "equitable distribution" of $3.5 billion in Afghan funds, saying it is "duplicative" of issues within the MDL. The family members representing the estate of Christopher Wodenshek, who had filed their proposed class action on Apr. 20, are part of the Ashton case, one of the member cases in the MDL that seeks to hold various countries responsible for their alleged support of the terrorists behind the Sep. 11, 2001, terror attacks. They have already obtained liability judgments in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS