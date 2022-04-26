Jets, Giants Ask Court To Spike 'NY' Name Suit

By Max Jaeger (April 26, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The New York Giants and Jets have asked a judge to toss a putative class action seeking to nix "New York" from the New Jersey-based teams' names — and instead suggested that sanctions against the plaintiffs' attorney were in order for allegedly threatening their sponsors. The teams — along with co-defendants the NFL and MetLife Stadium — raised the threat on Monday in a motion to dismiss a putative class action by fans Abdiell Suero and Maggie Wilkins. The plaintiffs are suing for fraud and false advertising because the teams have "New York" in their names but actually play in New Jersey....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS