Senate Report Slams Ongoing Hazards In Military Homes

By Rae Ann Varona (April 27, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Senate subcommittee found that one of the nation's largest private military housing companies has failed to address mold, asbestos and other issues despite a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that led to a guilty plea in December. The Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said in a report released on Tuesday that Pennsylvania-based Balfour Beatty Communities LLC exposed military service members and their families in approximately 1,000 homes in Fort Gordon, Georgia, and about 700 homes at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, to housing hazards that jeopardized their health and safety. The dangerous housing conditions are similar to the problems Balfour's...

