States In Shkreli FTC Trial Told To Redo $2.2M Atty Fee Ask

By Ivan Moreno (April 26, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Disgraced former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli is on the hook for the attorney fees from states that joined in his antitrust trial, but they cannot get the $2.2 million they requested and must revise their calculation, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday. The order from U.S. District Judge Denise Cote came in response to a motion from California, Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania — four of the seven states that took part in the antitrust case the Federal Trade Commission filed against Shkreli. "There is no question that they substantially prevailed at trial," Judge Cote said. "Accordingly, the moving states are...

