Ex-Angels Staffer Can't Get New Trial Over Skaggs Overdose

By Dave Simpson (April 26, 2022, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Tuesday rejected a bid for a new trial from the former Los Angeles Angels press officer who was convicted by a federal jury in February on charges related to giving 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs drugs that caused his overdose death in 2019. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means shot down former Angels communications director Eric Kay's attempt to get another trial after the first one found him guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. "After review of the motions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS