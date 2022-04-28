9th Circ. Is Asked To Revive Google Kids' Data Collection Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 28, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs in a putative class action against Google, YouTube and channel providers pressed the Ninth Circuit to bring back their claims that those companies violated California's privacy laws after a lower court dismissed the claims last year. In a 40-page reply brief submitted to a California federal court Monday, a proposed class urged the appeals court to reverse a district court's ruling, arguing that the federal Children's Online Privacy Act does not preempt them from pursuing state law claims against the companies, primarily that the tech companies and channel providers invaded the privacy of users under 13 by gathering their personal...

