Mass. Tribal Bribery Witness Doesn't Spell Out Quid Pro Quo

By Brian Dowling (April 27, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A key witness in the Mashpee Wampanoag bribery and extortion trial stopped short of testifying Wednesday that the more than $50,000 paid by an architect to the tribe's chairman were necessary to protect a multimillion-dollar casino contract. Joseph Beretta, former president of architecture firm Robinson Green Beretta, told the Boston federal jury that he signed off on his associate David DeQuattro's decision to cut checks to Mashpee Wampanoag Chairman Cedric Cromwell's reelection campaign and later reimbursed DeQuattro for the payments. But the testimony fell short of prosecutors' promise to the jury during opening arguments last week that Beretta would say that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS