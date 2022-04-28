USPS Accused Of Buying 'Gas-Guzzling' Mail Trucks

By Clark Mindock (April 28, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists, union interests and a coalition of states on Thursday launched suits challenging the U.S. Postal Service's decision to replace its aging delivery fleet with "gas-guzzling vehicles" powered by internal combustion engines, arguing the decision failed to consider climate change impacts. In a trio of suits filed in New York and California federal courts, the groups and states argue the Postal Service, at the behest of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy—a Donald Trump appointee—signed a contract to purchase vehicles before undertaking an appropriate environmental review, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act. Specifically, the suits charge that the decision made irrational...

