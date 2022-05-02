Insurer Says It Can Only Pay $2M Of $22M Accident Verdict

By Kelcey Caulder (May 2, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Georgia federal court that it should be liable only for up to $2 million in coverage for a trucking company whose employee caused an accident that resulted in catastrophic injuries and a $21.6 million damage award. In a complaint for declaratory judgment filed Thursday, the Acuity insurance company said its policy with Lane's Equipment Rental Inc. provides $1 million in primary auto liability coverage and another $1 million in excess liability coverage. The Tennessee-based trucking company; its tractor-trailer driver, Daniel McGuffee; and Acuity were found 99.99% liable for the February 2016 accident in Dalton, Georgia. In the accident,...

